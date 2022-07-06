Up to $100K for potential MLK Blvd beautification program in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency voted to move to the next step in a beautification program.

The recommendation has been sent to the commissioners, and if approved, $100K would be up for grabs to beautify neighborhoods along MLK Blvd. Up to $5K would be available to cover the costs of things like pressure washing and painting for single-family homes and duplexes.

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board wants to beautify the area. Specifically, the single-family homes and duplexes north and south of MLK Blvd. between Evans Ave. and I-75.

“It could be better because some of them, it’s down,” Fort Myers resident Georgia Shackleford said. “It looks like a slum.”

Neighbors who live in the areas that could benefit like the idea, but have reservations too. “I don’t believe that’s enough money, $100K isn’t enough money,” Shackleford remarked. “You could spend $100K in less than a week. It’s gone.”

They fear the money won’t have a big impact. They also said there are other things that could be improved instead like the roads and drainage systems. “I would like to really see it look like McGregor Blvd.,” Shackleford remarked.

On social media, people had strong and mixed reactions to the proposal. Some said they think the proposal is ‘awesome’ while others hope their tax dollars aren’t spent improving other people’s homes.

“Well, the property owners’ should be accountable just like everybody else to upkeep their home,” North Fort Myers resident Scott Flowers said.

The advisory board said the proposal could help grow the property values in the communities along MLK Blvd. Which could grow the area’s tax base. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the commissioners by the end of July.