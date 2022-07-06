Suspect accused of stealing from Fort Myers Target

Published: July 6, 2022 1:55 PM EDT
Police are searching for a man they say stole from a Target store. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
Fort Myers police are attempting to identify a man they say has stolen from several stores over the past year.

In recent incidents, on June 16 and 21, the man is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Target store at the Forum.

According to police, he always steals the same items: Gillette cartridges, Ninja cookware, Philip Sonic toothbrushes and Eufy RoboVacs.

The suspect uses a different vehicle during each incident, police said. During the June 16 and 21 thefts, he used a gold 4-door sedan.

