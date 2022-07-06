Pet Pals: Lola

On this week’s Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to a new adoptable pet, Lola.
If you’re looking for a cuddly little pal to add to your home, look no further than adopting Lola at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. This 7-year-old wirehair came from a rough home before she ended up at GCHS. Lola had to have her teeth removed, so she is on a soft food diet.
Despite her not-so-great living conditions before getting care at GCHS, Lola is still a curious, sweet pup. At her age, a quieter home would be best for her.
Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0344.
Watch the full video above.
