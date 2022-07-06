Proposal offers free paint jobs, power-washing for homes along MLK Blvd

Fort Myers leaders have a proposal to tackle rundown areas along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by giving cash to homeowners for fresh paint jobs or power-washing.

The proposal specifies that to qualify for the money, you would have to have a single-family or duplex home in one of four sub-areas delineated on the Fort Myers Redevelopment Agency’s website. The property and homeowner cannot be involved or named in any existing code enforcement violations or battles. The goal behind the MLK Redevelopment Proposal is to build up the tax base by improving the appearance of homes in the neighborhood.

“That is the idea: Improve the aesthetics, make it a more pleasant place, while, you know, the long goal is to improve the tax base,” said Michele Hylton-Terry, executive director of the Fort Myers CRA. “We would, again, identify vendors through an RFP process, we would work directly with the vendors. Of course, the family representative would be in communication during the process, but the funding would go directly through the agency to the vendor that’s completing the work.”

Neighbors have given the proposed program mixed reviews on social media. Some think it is a great idea, saying it will raise the area’s property value, but others are less supportive, believing such beautification should be up to the homeowner and that taxpayer funds shouldn’t be used for others’ paint and power-washing.

If this program were to be implemented—and there are several steps that would have to be taken before this program could or would be implemented—the money would come out of the MLK Redevelopment Fund. Hylton-Terry broke down the sources of the fund’s money.

“Those funds are not considered taxes, but the main source of them are taxes,” Hylton-Terry said. “So, while they are retrieved from the city and the county based on improved valuations in the areas that we serve, they’re not considered ad valorem taxes.”

If this program is implemented, CRA leaders say the agency will work with the vendors directly. Homeowners would be updated about the progress, but wouldn’t have to worry about finding a company to do it.

A CRA meeting on the proposed plan is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Fort Myers City Hall, located at 2200 Second St.