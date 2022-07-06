Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 6

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Alejandro Jacinto (DOB 1/28/88) – wanted in Lee County for violating his probation for domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault.

Investigators say the victim told them Alejandro Jacinto overpowered her and forced his way into her home, chasing her into the bedroom and pinning her in a closet. He is accused of kicking and punching her before threatening to kill her.

He spent about a month in jail for the attack and got probation, which he violated three weeks ago.

He has several previous batteries and aggravated assault arrests and may be living in the Pine Manor community.

Oscar Barbosa Olaza (DOB: 7/26/1991) – wanted for violating his community control for two counts of grand theft.

He is a repeat offender with a history of violent behavior, authorities say.

He was last known to be living in the Pine Manor community and has been on the run for the last three weeks.

He has some tats that might make him stand out including angel wings with the word “blessed” inked on his neck, a Bible verse on his back, the words “respect and loyalty” on his ears and King of Kings with a crown on his stomach.

Mark Tipps (DOB 12/4/1968) – wanted in Collier County for multiple counts of violation of state probation for burglary, providing false information to a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property.

He ended up being charged with 17 felony charges, which landed him in prison for nearly six years.

He was released from the Department of Corrections on probation, which he has since violated.

Tipps could be in North Naples or Lehigh Acres.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com