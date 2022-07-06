LCSO: Deputy arrested, fired by sheriff, grabbed victim by throat during argument

An arrest report for a former Lee County deputy who was arrested on Saturday shows he grabbed someone by the throat during an argument.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of Christopher Doughty on Saturday after a domestic violence battery investigation led to the deputy’s arrest. Marceno also said he fired Doughty.

According to the arrest report, Doughty and the victim had been drinking with friends, and when they returned home after 1 a.m. an argument began.

The arrest report says that Doughty told the deputies that responded that he and the victim were arguing about a previous incident where someone else in the home had been using Doughty’s medical marijuana.

Doughty told deputies that the victim told him to leave, pushed him, and hit him in the neck, leaving him with scratches, according to the report.

Doughty told deputies that the victim threw his work laptop and radio into the garage, the report states.

Deputies also spoke with the victim, who said an argument resulted in the victim asking Doughty to leave. The victim told deputies that Doughty was asked to leave, but they began pushing and shoving each other until Doughty was out of the home.

That is when the victim said Doughty grabbed her neck and told her he was not leaving, according to the report.

In the arrest report, deputies on the scene say one of the witnesses in the incident corroborated the victim’s version of events. That witness is also the one who called 911. Deputies say Doughty was also scratched and had a rip in his shirt.

Deputies said there was redness on the victim’s neck, which was consistent with their statement. The report also says that based on the evidence and witness statements, deputies believe Doughty was the primary aggressor.

In the announcement of Doughty’s arrest, Marceno said that Doughty worked as a school resource officer at Palm Acres Charter High School in Lehigh Acres.

The sheriff said that Doughty was released from jail Saturday morning.