Hot, muggy Wednesday with scattered storms

High temperatures return to the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

High humidity will make many locations feel like they are experiencing triple-digit heat in the afternoon.

After a few stray morning showers, scattered thunderstorms will develop after lunchtime. Most of Wednesday’s heaviest rain will be focused inland.

Boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water. However, expect increased chances to encounter storms beginning in the late afternoon.

There are no named storms expected to form over the next five days in the Atlantic, including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.