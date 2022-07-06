Fort Myers man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 rape of co-worker

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: July 6, 2022 10:25 AM EDT
Kyndall Hutchins, 34. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
FORT MYERS

A Fort Myers man was sentenced Wednesday morning to 30 years in prison for the rape of a co-worker in 2020.

According to state attorney documents, Kyndall Tyree Hutchins, 34, was sentenced to 30 years as a habitual felony offender for one count of unlawful sexual activity. He was found guilty in May following a trial in Lee County.

The crime happened on August 24, 2020, when Hutchins raped a co-worker. He followed her to her car from the restaurant they both worked at, then sexually attacked her in a nearby employee parking lot. The defendant then drove the victim, a teenager, back to the business.

The victim was questioned by co-workers who realized something was wrong and she told them what happened. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded. Hutchins fled to Rhode Island afterward and was arrested by the Rhode Island State Police before his extradition to Lee County.

