Coldstone Creamery real estate deal on Fort Myers Beach

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a popular ice cream shop is heating up with a new real estate deal.

Coldstone Creamery on Fort Myers Beach is part of a real estate deal in Southwest Florida.

A tiny, two-tenant building sold for $4.5M while being just under 3,000-square-feet. The price seems so high, but real estate broker Bob Beasley said it’s because there are so few commercial properties left to be bought on Fort Myers Beach.

You can watch the full report above.

