Cape Coral man arrested for trying to use fraudulent documents at a Fort Myers bank

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cape Coral man they say was attempting to withdraw money from a Fort Myers bank with forged documents and a fraudulent license.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old William Garcia on July 1 after a bank teller notified law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia was attempting to use a forged withdrawal document, a Tennessee license that had been altered to have Garcia’s photo, and a social security card belonging to the person whose name was on the license.

Deputies say they were called when Garcia failed to provide additional information proving he was the man from Tennessee and also failed to answer security questions correctly.

When deputies arrived, Garcia was still in the bank and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation found that Garcia attempted to make another fraudulent withdrawal with the same ID at a different bank.

Garcia was arrested and faces charges of possessing a counterfeit license, fraud, and impersonation. He is being held in the Lee County Jail.