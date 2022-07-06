California’s governor runs anti-DeSantis ad in Florida

There’s a new political advertisement targeting Governor Ron DeSantis. The ad is not from another state politician but courtesy of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the ad, Newsom asks Floridians to fight against DeSantis and invites them to move to his state.

“It’s independence day, let’s talk about what’s going on in America,” says Newsom in the ad. “Your republican leader. They’re banning books. Making it harder to vote. Restricting speech in classrooms even criminalizing women and doctors.”

WINK News asked UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett why Newsom would run an ad like this now and in Florida.

“In some ways, it is an attack on Governor DeSantis. It’s also a way for Governor Newsom to try to raise his profile nationally,” said Jewett.

An attack likely won’t do much to DeSantis, especially in Florida. But it just might boost Newsom in the eyes of Democrats looking for a spark.

A Monmouth University poll shows President Biden’s approval rating has plunged to a new low. Only 36% of Americans approve of the job he’s doing.

“Joe Biden’s approval ratings are quite low right now. And they’re staring at a midterm election where republicans historically will probably make gains in Florida and across the country. So I think Newsom was also trying to generate some enthusiasm among Democrats,” said Jewett.

Is that going to happen? It probably doesn’t matter. The ad signals Newsom’s not afraid to attack DeSantis, but it might elevate DeSantis to front-runner status.

“I think one way to look at it is you’re being attacked because you’re considered by Democrats to be one of the leading Republican contenders,” Jewett said.