Boat sinks in Fort Myers Yacht Basin, oil spills into Caloosahatchee

A sunken boat in the Fort Myers Yacht Basin was spilling oil in the water but is now contained.

The Fort Myers Fire Department said they believe the oil was spilling from the engine.

Crews are not sure how much oil was spilled because they are unsure on the size of the engine.

But oil is visible on the surface of the water.

The spread of the oil was stopped with a yellow containment boom.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a state emergency response team are investigating and are working to clean up the oil as soon as possible.

Those who saw the oil spill say they worry about the pollution in the water.

“That’s not good for the wildlife at all,” said North Fort Myers resident Tim Verley, who was walking along the yacht basin.

“We don’t want oil flowing up and down the river. The gasoline, if it’s gasoline, will evaporate, but the oil won’t. And it’ll just pollute the river,” said Fort Myers Fire Battalopn Chief Scott Davis.

The fire department is now attempting to the find owner of the sunken vessel.

In the meantime, the dockmaster will try to bring up the boat at low tide.