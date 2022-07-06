AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Jupiter

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Jupiter.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez is described by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as 5’4 and 162 pounds. FDLE believes she is with Oliver Ramos, 5’07 with no age provided. They may be in a dark minivan with tinted windows.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either person, call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 799-4445.