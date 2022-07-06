2 arrested for stealing car idling in a bank parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested two people who they say stole a car that was left idling in the parking lot of a bank in Cape Coral on Tuesday.

Police say 22-year-old Lucas Gregory Schulz and 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Noah McClung got in the car that was idling in a bank parking lot on El Dorado Parkway and drove off.

According to the police, the car’s owner had left it running while they went inside the bank. Police say multiple witnesses saw Schulz and McClung enter the car and drive off.

Cape Coral police immediately began searching for the car. They say they found it traveling east on Viscaya Parkway near SE 24th Ave.

Police say Schulz was driving the stolen car with McClung in the passenger seat. They were both taken into custody without incident.

Cape Coral police say Schulz admitted to stealing the car and planned on using it to pay off a debt. Police say McClung did not cooperate with the investigation.

Schulz was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and a probation violation. McClung was also arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail.