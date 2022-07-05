Where the SWFL tourism money is going

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, we learn where the latest tourism dollars are going.

Southwest Florida International Airport eclipsed 1M passengers in January, February, March, and April. While the 1.5M passengers in March broke a record for monthly passengers.

In Collier County, the average daily room rate at a hotel rose to $493 by the end of March. Higher room rates meant record bed tax revenues.

Lee County’s monthly revenue stream spiked to nearly $11M. That cash goes toward renourishing beaches, funding the visitor and convention bureau, and paying for spring training.

