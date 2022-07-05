Train collides with truck at Fort Myers intersection

A train collided with a truck at an intersection in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

A construction worker who witnessed the crash tells WINK News that the truck pulled out in front of the train before the crash at the intersection of Cranford Avenue and Orange Street. He says the truck driver is unharmed.

The Fort Myers Fire Department is at the scene with an ambulance. The train is currently blocking Orange and Cranford.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.