Suspect seen on video at the site of 2 electric bike thefts in Lee County

Deputies are looking for a suspect seen on video at a Lee County address where they say he stole two electric bikes on Sunday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected thief stole a Jupiter electric bike valued at $900 at 19370 S. Tamiami Trail, the location of Blueway RV Village. The man is believed to have stolen another E-bike valued at $1,499.99 from the same location, around the same timeframe.

You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers with any information you have at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.