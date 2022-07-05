Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District responded to a structure fire in Bokeelia Tuesday evening.

According to MPIFCD, when firefighters arrived light smoke could be seen coming from the soffits.

Using thermal imaging crews were able to verify that the fire was contained within the walls. In order to get to this, firefighters climbed to the first-story roof. Then, cut the exterior wall so firefighters could extinguish the fire.

There was minimal damage to the structure and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.