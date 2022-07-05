Tuesday brings scattered storms, triple-digit ‘feels like’ temperatures

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, similar to what was experienced on Monday.

Dew points in the mid-70s will make it feel very humid outside. Expect most of Southwest Florida to reach triple-digit “feels like” temperatures during peak heating.

Isolated showers and storms will form just after lunchtime. These will grow into organized storms in the late afternoon, before pushing towards the coastline Tuesday evening.

Heat and rain chances aside, boating conditions will be fantastic.

The Weather Authority finds that no named storms are expected to form in the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean over the next five days.