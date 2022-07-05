Punta Gorda City Council to decide fate of ‘The Rat House’

Punta Gorda’s City Council will decide the fate of a vacant home that neighbors have dubbed ‘The Rat House.’

The home is on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda. The former owner left the house in 2013 and it has been abandoned ever since.

The city has since taken care of the lawn maintenance and some rodents control at the property at the cost of the taxpayers.

Taxpayers could see a return on their investment on Wednesday when Punta Gorda City Council will decide whether to sell the home.

Neighbors say it’s about time. They’ve been dealing with rats from the house for way too long.

“The house is a mess. It’s been a mess,” said Linda, a neighbor to ‘The Rat House.’

The home has been a mess for years, earning it the name ‘The Rate House.’

In 2019, WINK News came to the house along Belaire Court and saw the rats that take up residence in the home.

Linda, who lives a few houses down wants the city council to be decisive.

“I think it needs to be torn down. I think they need to sell it and tear it down because the land is worth a lot of money. And I can’t see anybody fixing it up,” said Linda.

William Atkinson lives across the street. He knows all about the rats and can’t imagine anyone wanting to live there. “I’m hoping the city gets it sold so they can tear it down and build a new house there. City doesn’t need to own it. It’s not their business to own property like that,” said Atkinson.

Neighbors first complained in 2019 when rats started to show up in their homes. Atkinson said they just can’t get rid of them all.

"We've seen we have rats, we've got rat traps or bait stations all around the house. My neighbors do too because they were running around," said Atkinson.

Atkinson said the owner abandoned the home more than a decade ago, and for a while it was OK.

“Then about four or five years ago he decided not to pay or mow the lawn anymore so we had to call on the city,” said Atkinson. “I’m hoping the city gets it sold so they can tear it down and build a new house there.”

Vice Mayor Debby Carey said neighbors deserve a resolution and that this was the first issue she raised as a council member.

The city provided WINK News with a statement saying there is no longer a rat infestation at the home.

The city could also decide to hold on to the home instead of selling it. In that case, council members would have to answer to those angry neighbors.

The debate and vote are set for Wednesday morning. WINK News will be there to bring you the decision that is made.