Naked Cape Coral man concerning neighbors

A naked man in a Southwest Florida neighborhood is causing concerns and neighbors say this isn’t a one-time occurrence.

He goes outside, naked, and starts bonfires. Neighbors have come to expect this kind of behavior. They don’t want anyone to deal with this anymore. Cape Coral Police know all about him and have arrested him and put him in jail before.

Neighbors say his home along Pine Island Ln. is an eye sore. Neighbors see clothes hanging on clothing lines and damaged windows in the garage. The real eye sore, however, is the man who sometimes comes outside naked.

“I laughed of course because it wasn’t super crazy the first time,” Cape Coral resident Brittney Coffin said. “I just thought the guy was like drunk or something and forgot to put clothes on.” Notice Coffin said ‘the first time’. Coffin mentioned he’s come out naked at least three times and likes to light bonfires.

Cape Coral Police know the house and man in question very well. The last time they came out here was just a couple of weeks ago. That’s when responding officers told the people inside to clean up the yard.

CCPD’s most notable visit in June 2018 was when officers arrested John Hennesseey for being nude with a knife in hand while chanting and dancing around a fire. The report says Hennesseey dropped the knife and started swinging a large wooden stick at police before they tased and arrested him.

Hennesseey spent close to three years behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Robert Davila mentioned he’s trying to help Hennesseey. “He’s been going through some challenges,” Davila said. “He doesn’t have a mother and I’m assuming he has some mental issues quite difficult to deal with society.”

In the 2018 arrest CCPD said Hennesseey likely consumed psychedelic mushrooms. Hennesseey was released from jail in May. WINK News saw him back at that home today but so far, police have not seen him break any laws.