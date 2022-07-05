Large law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres Tuesday evening

A large law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres on Connecticut Rd. and Jefferson Dr. Tuesday evening.

Lee County Deputy vehicles surround the streets with police tape blocking off the entrance to a bridge on Connecticut Rd.

Less than an hour before the tape was put up a white truck with a man wearing a shirt that read ‘FWC Alligator Trapper’ was let into the scene.

FWC told WINK News LCSO contacted the statewide nuisance alligator number to help them remove a nearby alligator.

In a statement, FWC told WINK News in part, “LCSO was working an investigation near a water body and the alligator was a concern to the safety of the investigators. At this time, there is no reason to believe that the alligator was involved in the incident being investigated by LCSO.”

Neighbor, Manuela Moya, talked about what she said she saw. “We were in the swimming pool and we saw something floating in the canal and usually it’s either an alligator or a big, you know, something that’s always floating, but we never expected to see a body. And it was a body, looks like a man too,” Moya said.

However, so far, LCSO has not confirmed anything. WINK News has reached out to LCSO about the scene but has not heard back.

On Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., the scene cleared up.

This is a developing story and WINK News will provide updates as they become available.