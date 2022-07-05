Guilty verdict for man who shot woman in front of children at Harlem Heights neighborhood

A 43-year-old Harlem Heights man has been found guilty of shooting a woman in front of a group of children, according to the state attorney’s office.

Bacilio Antemate Xolo was convicted of second-degree murder and four counts of child abuse, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The crime happened on Nov. 4, 2019, at the Lago Del Sol apartment complex, located off of Gladiolus and McGregor.

Deputies arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her cheek, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A good Samaritan was able to bring Xolo down before he fled.

Witnesses told deputies Xolo was responsible for the shooting. Xolo, who was nearby, also had blood on his shoes.

He told deputies he had been arguing with the woman, shot her in the cheek in front of the children and then tossed the gun in a nearby pond.

Deputies were able to find the gun in the water.