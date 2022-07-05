CORRECTION

On July 1, 2022, we reported on a listeria outbreak affecting Florida and other states.

Our report also included a statement from A&M Farms in Georgia announcing it voluntarily had recalled its Vidalia onions packed on one pack line late last month “because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.”

Contrary to what our report may have suggested, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not link the listeria outbreak to any particular food item.

A&M says no one has reported getting sick from its onions. We regret the error.