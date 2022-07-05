Children die after drowning incident at FGCU, university president says

Writer:WINK News
Published: July 5, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
Updated: July 5, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
Rescuers attempted to save two children found in an FGCU lake on Monday. Pictures are two divers searching the water.(CREDIT: SAN CARLOS PARK FIRE DISTRICT)
Two children are dead after they drowned at a Florida Gulf Coast University lake on the Fourth of July.

FGCU President Mike Martin confirmed the deaths in a message to the campus community.

The children were found at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach.

“Yesterday we experienced a tragic event on campus as two children drowned in Lake Como (North Lake Village). Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we thank the first responders from several agencies for their heroic efforts,” Martin said.

Rescuers attempted to save two children found in an FGCU lake on Monday. (CREDIT: Dan Jones)

Rescue crews were called to the area at 12151 FGCU Parkway after 2 p.m. on Monday.

The children, both under the age of 10, were in critical condition after they were pulled from the water, but since then the incident was deemed a death investigation.

LCSO detectives do not believe a crime was committed.

No other information is known at this time.

