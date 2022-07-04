Warm Independence Day with scattered afternoon, evening storms

You will get to enjoy a dry, but humid, start to your Fourth of July holiday before thunderstorms roll in for the afternoon and evening.

Ahead of that, highs will manage to soar into the mid-90s for many, with clouds set to increase throughout the afternoon.

Watch out for heavy downpours and frequent lightning, especially after 4 p.m.

Where fireworks are concerned, while the chance for rain will start to dwindle by 9 p.m, some isolated areas of rain and even a few storms will remain a possibility.

The Weather Authority predicts that the same rinse-and-repeat weather pattern will continue for the rest of the week, featuring dry mornings then afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Keep that umbrella handy!

The tropics are currently quiet, with no new tropical systems expected in the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days.