Death investigation underway after 2 kids are pulled from FGCU’s Lakefront Beach

One boy and girl under the age of 10 were rescued from the FGCU Lakefront Beach Monday afternoon.

Initially, San Carlos Fire said that both kids were in critical condition. Since then the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has deemed this to be a death investigation. LCSO has not specified which child or if both died.

LCSO Detectives do not believe that a crime was committed.

According to the San Carlos Fire Department, were transported to Gulf Coast Hospital.

A large law enforcement presence was on the scene at 12151 FGCU Pkwy.

LCEMS, IMFD DIVE Team, FGCUPD, and LCSO were also on scene.

This is a developing situation and WINK News will update you with details as they become available.