Southwest Florida hosts the 5th of July Cleanup

Show your patriotic spirit by cleaning up the morning after the big day.

The event is being held by Keep Lee County Beautiful on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each year the beaches accumulate firework debris and litter which needs to be collected and picked up before it has a chance to pollute our waterways.

WHERE TO GO:

Bunche Beach – 18201 John Morris Road, Fort Myers 33908.

Lynn Hall Memorial Park – 950 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach 33931. (Just North of the FM Beach Pier)

Sanibel Causeway Islands. (Check-in on Island B)

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and any individual, family, school, group, place of worship, business, or government entity can participate.

To register and for details go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094aaaaa2ca4f49-5thofjuly2.