Mobile memorial for fallen law enforcement in Lee County

A group of motorcyclists from across the country are remembering two Lee County Sheriff’s Officers and State Troopers that died.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a mobile memorial. The goal is to honor those in law enforcement who died in the line of duty and to ensure that no officer is forgotten.

Every year the group travels to different states and on Monday they came to Lee County. The trip started in Spokane, Washington at the start of June. Paying tribute to Lee County Sheriff Sergeant Steven Mazzotta and Deputy First Class William Diaz. Also paying respects to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry.

“It’s special, you know, everyone that you see wearing a uniform, whether it’s a trooper, or a Lee County Deputy, has taken an oath to protect and serve,” Lieutenant Greg Bueno from Florida Highway Patrol said.

Laura Pingry appreciated troopers standing alongside her during the memorial.

“It’s emotional, when the first truck first pulled out, I kinda, you know, got choked up a little bit,” Pingry said. “It’s an incredible thing that they’ve done for all the officers. And throughout the years that they’ve done this.”

Jagrut Shah founded the “End of Watch Ride to Remember”.

“I wanted to make sure that the families knew that they were not going to be forgotten, as well as the department’s letting them know that they’re hurt,” Shah said. “And what they’re feeling is not just within their city, or county or state, it’s actually nationwide.”

Beyond the Call of Duty also raises money to support law enforcement safety and training. The hope is to lower the number of fallen officers we see each year.