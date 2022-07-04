Immokalee Foundation partners with FGCU for kids summer camp programs

A Southwest Florida camp is teaching kids about different career possibilities.

From lifeguards on duty to sitting poolside. And everything else you’d want to cool off safely on a hot summer day.

But kids from Immokalee are not here to learn how to swim. They are at FGCU to practice aquatic therapy.

The programs are offered by the Immokalee Foundation.

Zack Gilo, a Camp Coordinator said, “The camp has been a unique partnership between the college and Immokalee Foundation that’s allowed us to branch out in the community and expose youth to career paths we provide them.”

In other words, it lets kids know there are careers in the water.

Dr. Ayzegul Timur said, “This program is really creative and innovative helping students build confidence.”

This is one of five educational programs offered by the Immokalee Foundation. Four of them are in partnership with FGCU.

All of them are designed to expose kids to a range of career possibilities.

Some of the programs offered are healthcare, education, social work, STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math.

14-year-old Angel said the camp’s given him lots of ideas.

“Coming here, I wanted to do healthcare and I want to be an R.N and this camp that the Immokalee Foundation partnered with FGCU helps me get a variety of different healthcare careers,” Angel said.

Volunteer camp counselors share their passion.

Anna Weinbeck, a camp volunteer said, “I really do enjoy the thought of bringing kids from Immokalee to mostly have fun.”

Weinbeck said they are there to teach but mostly just enjoy a day in the sun and in the pool.

Maria Reyes, a Healthcare Coordinator at Immokalee Foundation said, “Being a local it’s really promising to see we are helping the next generation come in.”

Angel said it’s a great opportunity. Not just for himself but all the students there are able to find what they truly want to do.

Angel was all about exercise science and occupational therapy and how getting patients in the pool helps.

They learned different exercises and even better they cooled down with a nice sunny pool day.