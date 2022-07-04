Fourth of July celebrations kicking off across Southwest Florida

Fourth of July celebrations are kicking off or getting prepared by organizers all across Southwest Florida on Monday morning, from free food to fireworks shows.

Red, White and Boom in Cape Coral is a free, family-friendly event taking place at the foot of the Cape Corl Bridge. It is branded as the largest single-day event in Southwest Florida, featuring fireworks, entertainment and face painting. It officially kicks off around 5 p.m., when the live music starts.

Other events include Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember, honoring fallen law enforcement officers. Hundreds of officers from different law enforcement agencies will be stopping by the headquarters of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m.

One of the fallen officers being honored is Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Pingry, who worked in Lee County.

“Brian was a seven-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, and he was loved here,” said FHP Lt. Greg Bueno. “He was an excellent trooper. He was a member of this community, was a husband. He was a father of two. And we miss him dearly.”

If you plan to travel to or through Cape Coral, be patient: 40,000 people are expected to come out for the free festivities. Hundreds of people are crossing the Cape Coral Bridge at 7 a.m. for the Freedom 5k, and the bridge will remain closed for the entire day for both the 5k and Red, White and Boom.

Another event in Southwest Florida will help local veterans pay their bills: the third annual Hot Dogs for Heroes event hosted by City Tavern, located at 2206 Bay St. in downtown Fort Myers. At 6 p.m., 12 competitors will vie against each other to eat the most chili dogs in 12 minutes; the record to beat is 12 chili dogs. All of the proceeds will go to American Legion Post 38.

“They serve about 200 local veterans each month, and one of the ways that they support them is they help by paying, you know, utility bills and cell phones, clothes,” said Rebecca Herbert, general manager of City Tavern. “We have 16 chili dogs for each contestant. Last year, the winner got nine, but 12 is the record to beat. We have already raised over $16,000 for the Legion with sponsors who have donated from other local businesses.”

