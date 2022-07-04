Police: 1 DUI arrest on I-75 at Colonial Boulevard exit in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
One person was arrested and is accused by police of a DUI on southbound I-75 in Fort Myers on Monday morning.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one yet-unidentified person was arrested on the Colonial Boulevard exit of southbound I-75 around 7:30 a.m. and is the subject of a DUI investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
