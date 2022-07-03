Man shot at Travelodge on South Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police responded to shots fired at the Travelodge on South Cleveland Avenue on July 3, at around 1:29 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the Travelodge they couldn’t locate the victim.

The victim drove themself to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was transferred to Gulf Coast Medical Center for further treatment, according to police.

Police said the victim is a male with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is an individual who is detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.