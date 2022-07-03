Scattered storms expected Sunday

The Weather Authority is watching for scattered storms along with highs in the 90s for your 4th of July Weekend.

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast throughout the week as Caribbean moisture surges across the state of Florida.

In the tropics, The Weather Authority is tracking Bonnie in the Eastern Pacific along with what is now The remnants of Colin over North Carolina. Neither storm poses a threat to Southwest Florida.

The wave behind isn’t expected to develop but will bring higher rain chances to our area midweek.