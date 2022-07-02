WATCH LIVE: Memorial service to be held for Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann

The Southwest Florida community is coming together on Saturday to pay respects to Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann, who died on June 21.

Mann was 80. He built a career out of serving others.

The service for Mann will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers. The service can be streamed online on the church’s website.

Mann was a lifelong resident of Lee County and even graduated from Fort Myers High, where he was voted friendliest of his senior class.

Mann’s career in public service began in 1974 when he was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives.

After eight years there, he moved on to the Florida Senate where he served for four years.

He served a 1-year term on the Lee County Commission in 1993 when he was appointed by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles.

He returned to the County Commission in 2006 and continued to serve the people of Lee County for 15 years, attending the last meeting two weeks prior to his death.

He was often known as “Four to One Frank,” and usually found himself on the opposite side of his fellow commissioners.

He wanted residents of Lee County to enjoy the area as he once did when he was younger and was instrumental in the creation of a preserve that would bear his name. The Frank Mann Preserve is located at 1699 Joel Boulevard.

