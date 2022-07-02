U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering free boat inspections on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH
Do you want to get your boat checked out for free before you hit the water this weekend?
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering free safety inspections Saturday morning on Fort Myers Beach.
It’s at the Moss Marina on Harbor Court from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To fill out a form to schedule an appointment, visit the Coast Guard Auxillary website.
