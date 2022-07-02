SWFL promotes alternatives for fireworks this Fourth of July weekend

Safety officials remind communities to be careful while celebrating the Fourth of July, especially when it comes to fireworks.

Fireworks are fun but also dangerous.

Todd Dunn, Public Information Officer for Charlotte County Fire and EMS said, he’s not just talking about big fireworks.

“The best advice that we can give you is (to) go watch a professional Fourth of July fireworks display,” Dunn said.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission accounts for roughly one-quarter of emergency room firework injuries.

“Most parents think okay, well, I’m going to give something harmless, a little sparkler, to my child,” Dunn said.

But while glass melts at 900 degrees.

“Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees. Just put that into perspective,” Dunn said.

Dunn said if you are going to let your child use sparklers keep an eye out and place the sparklers in a bucket of water when they burn out.

It’s also important to remember to light fireworks in a cleared area.

“The burning embers that are burning, you don’t want them causing a fire as a result of your celebration of the Fourth of July. So, make sure that you’re aware of where the fallout from your fireworks is happening,” Dunn said.

And while it’s legal to light your own fireworks in Florida on the Fourth of July.

Fire officials say safety should always be top priority.

Officials remind you to consider using safer alternatives, such as glowsticks, confetti poppers, or colored streamers. And to never use illegal, or homemade fireworks.