FDLE issues missing child alert for 6-year-old Fort Myers girl

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Dayenna Johnson, 6.

She was last seen on June 18, 2022, in the area of the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers, Florida, according to Fort Myers police.

The child may be in the company of Joeneather Singletary, 35, and Billy Johnson, 35.

They may be traveling in a 2008 blue Chevrolet Malibu, FL tag number KKC1Y or a 2004 Gold Ford Explorer, FL tag number 78ADL.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.