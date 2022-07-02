LCSO to hold news conference on deputy arrest

SOUTH FORT MYERS
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested.
Details have not been released, but the sheriff’s office said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno will be making an announcement at 3:30 p.m. regarding “the arrest of a Lee County deputy.”
The news conference will be held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress Parkway.
Watch the news conference in the player below or by clicking the link.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.