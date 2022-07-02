Fire breaks out on Fishermans Wharf on Fort Myers Beach

A building on Fort Myers Beach had to be evacuated after a fire Saturday morning.

It started around 2 a.m. at Bonita Fish Company on Fishermans Wharf.

Fire crews arrived to a 2-alarm fire but were able to get it under control in about 90 minutes. There are no reported injuries in the fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming out of a vent on the roof of a 2-story building, according to Scott Wirth, district chief of operations for the Fort Myers Beach Fire Department.

Wirth said the structure is used for business purposes on the first floor with a residential unit on the second floor. The residents on the second floor were safely evacuated, he said.

The fire started on the first floor of the building, but was quickly contained, he said.

“Units from Fort Myers Beach Fire, Iona McGregor Fire, South Trail Fire and Bonita Fire worked together to extinguish this fire,” Wirth said. “As always, we are thankful for these partnerships we have with our neighboring agencies.”

The fire remains under investigation.