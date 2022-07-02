Saturday afternoon storms expected; tracking Bonnie and Colin

Your Fourth of July weekend looks very summer-like with highs in the 90s and daily afternoon storms.

Scattered storms stay in the forecast throughout the week as Caribbean moisture surges across the state of Florida.

In the tropics, we’re tracking Bonnie over Central America along with newly formed Tropical Storm Colin just offshore the Carolinas. Neither storm poses a threat to Southwest Florida.

The wave behind isn’t expected to develop but will bring higher rain chances to our area midweek next week.