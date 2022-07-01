Why spreading antisemitic flyers might not be a crime

The spreading of the antisemitic flyers is in question to whether it is an actual crime.

There is a law on the books, Florida statute 784.084 says if someone purposely harasses someone over a period of time that person could face charges.

But proving it and prosecuting it, that’s another story.

Most of the attorneys said this one is going to be tough. It’s difficult to prosecute someone for exercising free speech.

Whoever did this really isn’t breaking any law with the flyers they are spreading.

For an attorney, this is really no different than if the Comcast guy left a note at your door or Jehovah’s witnesses left a pamphlet.

But if they trespass on someone’s property, tampered with anyone’s mail, or target a specific group over an extended period of time that could be a crime.

Michael Raheb, the Law Office of Michael Raheb in Fort Myers said, “I think we should ultimately understand at the price of democracy means we allow speech that we don’t agree with. We don’t have to be friends with those people. We don’t have to donate to their cause. But we can’t shut them down.”

If you have received these kinds of flyers on your front door or if someone you know has received them. It is crucial to gather any information you might have, including any ring camera or security camera footage.

The Naples Police Department, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office have all made it perfectly clear are actively investigating this behavior.