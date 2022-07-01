Teen arrested in Collier after stealing car, dragging owner in Bonita Springs

A 16-year-old was arrested after stealing a car and dragging a victim over 100 feet in Bonita Springs. The suspect was arrested in Collier County after fleeing in the car.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim spotted the suspect pulling out of the parking lot of a Walgreens on Bonita Springs Road. The victim ran to his car and opened the driver’s side door. He grabbed at the suspect, who kept driving, dragging the victim about 100 feet before fleeing with the vehicle.

A witness in a black Hyundai SUV saw the incident and invited the victim into his car. They followed the suspect, who crashed the pickup into the SUV as he continued to flee.

According to arrest reports, the suspect stole a gray Ford Ranger pickup that was parked outside the Walgreens on Bonita Beach Road around 6:35 p.m.

CCSO deputies were notified by Lee County deputies that the stolen pickup was heading toward Collier County.

Deputies located the pickup near the intersection of U.S. 41 North and Strada Place. The suspect had parked and ran out, dodging traffic. Deputies quickly located him in nearby woods and took him into custody at 6:49 p.m.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said, “this individual put lives at risk with his reckless behavior on our roads, and thankfully nobody was seriously hurt.”

The suspect faces multiple felonies including grand theft auto, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Deputies also determined the suspect does not have a driver’s license and charged him with the misdemeanor offense.