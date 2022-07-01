SWFL community morns loss of Desert Storm veteran

An SWFL community is mourning the loss of a man who never met a challenge he could not overcome.

George Tice was known around Southwest Florida as the “Blind angler” for winning fishing tournaments despite his disability.

He was also a hero in the army and his time in uniform shaped his life.

Tice was in Saudi Arabia during the Desert Storm when he saw a helicopter go down. He did what heroes do he ran into the flames and saved a soldier’s life.

His friends told WINK News since he came away scarred, living the last 31 years of his life with PTSD.

But Tice refused to be a victim even when he lost his vision five years ago after a stroke. American Legion 38 was a huge part of his life.

Tice was the Vice Commander and in that role, he found so many ways to honor Veterans locally.

Kevin Boyd the Post Commander said “it’s because of George that they created a celebration for the Legion’s 100th birthday. And he’s the reason the traveling Vietnam wall came here.”

There was no challenge ever too hard for Tice to accomplish.

“We did a color guard for Hodges at Hertz Arena. And nobody knew he was blind. Until he wants to go to the bathroom. He took his walking stick because he literally counted his steps. He got there two hours before and he counted the steps of everywhere where he had to go. So when he was ready, they didn’t even realize he was blind and he was carrying a rifle during the codeine. I mean, the man is amazing,” Boyd said.

Boyd said it’s hard to believe Tice is gone. It’s hard to even talk in past tense about him.

But he shared so many more amazing stories of Tice.