Slightly warmer Friday with afternoon, evening thunderstorm chances

Highs will mainly be in the low to mid-90s under increasing cloud cover.

After a mostly dry morning, pop-up storms will begin developing in the afternoon. These will become scattered in the evening, before fizzling out after sundown.

Light winds will make water conditions pleasant. The longer you are on the water, the higher chance you will have of encountering a storm.

Unfortunately, Southwest Florida will retain the above-average heat and high rain chances throughout the 4th of July weekend.

Activity is winding down in the Atlantic! The Weather Authority is now only tracking one disturbance and one potential tropical system. A weak tropical wave will be entering the Caribbean with a low (10%) chance of formation.

Potential Tropical System Two still has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie over the next 24 hours. This will not impact the United States.