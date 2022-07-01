Roof collapse in Naples Apartment

NAPLES
A roof collapsed Friday night in Naples on Windsong Cir.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the roof was being repaired when it collapsed due to the weather.
Currently, there are no injuries being reported and everyone is out of the building.
This is a developing situation and WINK News will provide the latest information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.