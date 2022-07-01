Residential impact of flooding in North Fort Myers

Some Southwest Florida homeowners are dealing with their backyards flooding every time it rains.

This is impacting nearly 20 homeowners in North Fort Myers. They say the flooding is caused by a new development next door.

Gary Campbell moved to North Fort Myers to spend his retirement in the warmer weather after living in Missouri. “Yesterday, after a two-inch rain, we had flooding, my backyard was totally flooded,” Campbell said. “Even though I have a sump pump to pump it out. It’s still flooded. It goes all the way down to the street, all the way up the street.”

Campbell mentioned the flooding started a couple of years ago with the addition of new development. “Runoff has nowhere to go,” Campbell explained. “So all of our backyards are flooding because there was no drainage put in on our side of their fence.”

Campbell spent hundreds of dollars on a sump pump, but that still takes at least a full day to clear the water. Still, that’s better than before the pump when it would take a week to clear.

Campbell’s neighbor Dana Nipper has reached out to everyone she can think of. She says her emails, including a signed letter to the developer, Pultegroup, have gone nowhere. “Everybody’s just passing the buck,” Nipper said. “Nobody wants to take any responsibility that there’s an issue or a problem.”