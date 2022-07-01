New owner giving Royal Palm Square shopping center a new look

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, Royal Palm Square is about to get a major face-lift in the coming years.

The Fort Myers shopping center, Royal Palm Square, has been through a lot over the past four decades. Now it has a new owner who promises a new look by the time we get into the 2030s.

Alessio Holdings just paid $12M for Royal Palm Square, built on 14 acres with 10 buildings and 44 businesses inside them.

You can watch the full report above.

Click here to read the full article.