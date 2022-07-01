New Florida Purple Alert system could help find missing adults with certain disabilities

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched a new alert system to help find missing adults with mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

The Purple Alert plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The criteria for a Purple Alert is the following:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

When issued, the alerts will go to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts. They will also be displayed on highway message signs when applicable, the news release states.

The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.

To receive the Florida Purple Alerts through email or text messages, sign up on FDLE’s website.