Neighbors in Pine Manor still wait for info from LCSO on recent incident

New video shows the moment the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team swarmed a Lee County neighborhood.

It happened on Fifth Avenue in Pine Manor on Thursday.

Neighbors in the area still have questions, but they do agree they are sick of crime. The neighborhood has been called the pejorative nickname of “crime manor.”

Four people were detained, all of them in zip ties.

It’s been a day and the sheriff’s office still has not said who they arrested or why.

It has neighbors on edge.

“They not letting us know if the community’s safe. They not saying nothing. That’s not fair to the neighbors in the neighborhood,” said Jasmine Hunter Boston, who lives in the neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, deputies flooded the neighborhood after a shooting.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno went to the area and guaranteed neighbors law and order.

“I’m not going to listen to people saying crime manor. It’s not happening. The game’s over. For those few people who want to make it crime manor, my message: Leave while you can,” Marceno said then.

One woman, who asked to not be identified, said she has noticed extra patrols since that day.

“They’re out there. They do come up and down the roads quite a bit more. So it’s good to see them here. It doesn’t bother me or my neighbors,” she said. “We actually appreciate it.”

However, the crime continues.

“That’s very upsetting to me because this could really be a nice community.”

While neighbors have not been informed of what happened, French bakery owner Remy Gratesol said he is the victim.

He said those four suspects stole a generator from his shop but thankfully he had an Apple Tag inside.

“Because of my girlfriend, we put a tracker on it and directly with the cops, we were like chasing the car. They were driving actually. And at one point, we lose the driver because the problem with this tracker is like if you don’t have like an iPhone close to it, you don’t have an update,” he said. “We were waiting for this update until I guess it was like around noon, I have a new update where they find the generator.”

Gratesol and his girlfriend Chloe Massengill said LCSO has also kept them in the dark, but as a small business owner, he said he is thankful to have his generator back.